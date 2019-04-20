Turkey interested in supplying energy resources of Caspian basin to world markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey is interested in supplying energy resources of the Caspian basin to the world markets, Fatih Donmez, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey, said following a trilateral meeting with the Energy Ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

Donmez said that the supply of energy resources of the Caspian basin to Turkey is also very important.

On April 19, a trilateral meeting on energy cooperation between Turkey, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan was held in Istanbul. At the meeting, issues related to the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between the countries in the energy sector were discussed.

It was noted that successive meetings of the ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, a number of adopted documents, common regional interests and joint projects such as the Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey transport corridor, the Trans-Eurasian Superinformational Highway and the restoration of the Great Silk Road form a strong base for cooperation in a trilateral format.

The parties also discussed prospects for the development of this format in the energy sector.

A joint declaration signed following the meeting envisages the expansion of existing cooperation in many areas including renewable energy, energy efficiency and green technologies; exchange of experience; strengthening ties between companies and research centers of the three countries operating in the energy sector including oil and gas industry; and holding exhibitions, conferences and seminars.

A joint press conference was held afterward.

