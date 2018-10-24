Turkey remands PKK terrorist handed over by Bulgaria

+ ↺ − 16 px

A PKK terrorist who illegally crossed to Bulgaria has been handed over to Turkish officials from the Kapikule border crossing in western Edirne province, security sources said on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The man, identified by officials as Hakki Goren, was allegedly planning to go to France from Bulgaria before being held in Plovdiv city, the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

Goren, codenamed “Haki Sedat”, was later arrested by Turkish terror squads and then remanded into custody.

According to the sources, the terrorist joined meetings and demonstrations held on behalf of the PKK/KCK terror group from 2002 to 2010. Later in 2014, he crossed to Syria to carry out activities of PKK/KCK/PYD and YPG.

The same terrorist illegally crossed into Greece in 2017 and coordinated transfers of PKK members, who were injured in conflict areas, to Europe.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.

