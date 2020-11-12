Turkey says Azerbaijan will define peacekeepers' deployment sites

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will determine the deployment sites of the peacekeeping forces itself, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Cavusoglu made the remarks at a press conference in Baku on Thursday.

"There is no doubt that all the necessary infrastructure will be created in the territories of Azerbaijan, liberated from the occupation," said the Turkish FM.

Speaking about the settlement of conflicts, Cavusolgu said that Turkey always stands for their political solution.

In this context, most of the unresolved conflicts in the world are at the borders of Turkey, the top diplomat added.

News.Az