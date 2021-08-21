Turkey to bring negative PCR test requirement for certain public activities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey's Interior Ministry issued a circular on Friday to announce that those who are not vaccinated will be required to provide a negative PCR test early next month to participate in certain public activities, Anadolu Agency reports.

As of Sept. 6, a negative PCR test will be mandatory for those who have not been vaccinated, or not recovered from the virus, to enter concerts, cinemas and theaters, it said.

That kind of public organizations will be able to check through the visitors' HES code -- coronavirus contact tracing system -- whether they have been vaccinated, recovered, check the time that is scientifically considered immune after the disease or have a negative PCR test no later than during the past 48 hours.

"If the person has not contracted the disease, or is not vaccinated, or doesn't have a negative PCR test, he will not be allowed to participate in the event," said the statement.

There will be also a negative PCR test requirement for intercity trips by planes, buses, trains or other public transportation vehicles, excluding private vehicles, by those who are not vaccinated or have not recovered.

Those without the mentioned criteria will not be allowed for intercity trips, it added.

The circular underlined that "the most powerful" element in the fight against the pandemic and to minimize the risk posed by the virus to public health and public order is a vaccination carried out voluntarily, as well as hygiene, mask-wearing and social distance rule.

The ministry emphasized that the number of cases, patients and deaths caused by the pandemic is at low levels in those who have completed the vaccination regime.

