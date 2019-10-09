Turkey to launch new military operations in northern Syria jointly with FSA

The Turkish Armed Forces will launch new anti-terrorist operations in northern Syria jointly with the Free Syrian Army (FSA), said Fahrettin Altun, head of the public relations department of the Presidential Administration of Turkey, Trend reports referring to Turkish media Oct. 9.

Altun added that Turkey doesn’t pursue in northern Syria any other goals than the fight against terrorism.

On Oct. 7, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that in anticipation of the beginning of new military operations by the Turkish Armed Forces in northern Syria, the US servicemen began to leave the region.

On Oct. 1, Erdogan said that Turkey will have to create the safety zone in northern Syria alone.

Erdogan noted that the Syrian refugees who live in Turkey will be moved to the safety zone.

“Turkey can no longer wait for someone to create the safety zone in northern Syria,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan noted that creating the safety zone won’t be easy, but the country’s armed forces will cope with this difficult task.

On Sept. 18, Erdogan said that the US was given two weeks to create a safety zone in northern Syria. Should the US not fulfill its promises and obligations, Ankara will take measures for creating a security zone on its own, Erdogan noted.

Erdogan also noted that Syrian refugees will be sent from Turkey to the safety zone to be created in northern Syria.

Turkey and the US came to an agreement on the creation of a safety zone in northern Syria on August 7.

News.Az

