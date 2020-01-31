Turkey to never recognize US Mideast plan: Erdogan

Turkey will never recognize or accept the U.S.’ so-called peace plan, the country’s president said on Friday, AzVision.az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Stressing that Jerusalem is a “red line” for Turkey, Erdogan said the holy city is the key to world peace as it has been for thousands of years.

On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump released his plan at the White House alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with no Palestinian officials present.

The so-called peace plan unilaterally annuls previous UN resolutions on the Palestinian issue and suggests giving Israel almost everything it demanded.

Erdogan stressed that a “rogue state” such as Israel, which executes innocents on the streets, is completely unacceptable for Turkey.

“Leaving Jerusalem entirely in Israel's bloody claws will be the greatest evil for all humanity,” he added.

