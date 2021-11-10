Turkey will constantly continue its support in reconstruction and restoration process of Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on occasion of Victory Day.

The letter reads:

"On behalf of my people and on my own behalf, I would like to sincerely congratulate all of my Azerbaijani brothers and sisters including Your Excellency on the occasion of Victory Day of dear Azerbaijan.

I am pleased with the rapid improvement of Karabakh and East Zangazur, the erasure of traces of occupation in a short time. Our support in the process of reconstruction and restoration of the liberated lands will continue uninterrupted.

It is a historic step for our countries to bring our relations to the level of alliance with the Declaration we signed in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, liberated from occupation on November 8 last year. There is no doubt that our solidarity will continue to develop in all areas in line with `One nation, two states''.

We commemorate our brothers who martyred for the sake of liberation, with mercy and respect and express my gratitude to our veterans who opened the victory way.

My dear brother, having this pleasant opportunity, I wish Your Excellency, my dear brother good health, happiness and deliver my best wishes for the well-being and prosperity of the dear Azerbaijani people".

News.Az

News.Az