Turkey's domestic satellite enters test production phase

The Türksat-6A, Turkey's first ever fully homegrown national communication satellite project, has entered its prototype phase after successfully completing the

The prototype and testing phase of the TÜRSAT-6A will be completed by 2018 and the satellite is scheduled to be launched in 2020. The construction work for it is ongoing at TUSAŞ's Space Systems Integration and Testing Center (USET). The process is being carried out by Turkish engineers trained in France and Japan, the Daily Sabah reported.

The TÜRKSAT-6A will be the first to be fully developed and produced by Turkey, using local expertise and technology. The satellite's equipment, software, sub-systems and the ground stations, which will also be developed locally, will cost an estimated TL 600 million ($170 million).

News.Az

