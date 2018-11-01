Turkey's Erdogan, Trump talk bilateral, regional issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s president and his U.S. counterpart spoke about bilateral and regional issues in a phone call, Turkey's presidential press office said on Thursday, Anad

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Donald Trump spoke on bilateral issues, including the latest developments in Syria -- including Manbij and Idlib -- according to a statement from the office.

The call comes as Turkish and U.S. troops begin joint patrols in Manbij, Syria, under a pact meant to rid the area of the terrorist group YPG/PKK.

Stressing their commitment to constructive steps to strengthen ties between their countries, the two leaders agreed to stay in close contact on bilateral and regional issues in the days to come.

