Turkey’s TAI builds Europe’s 2nd-largest subsonic wind tunnel

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) is building Europe's second-largest subsonic wind tunnel for testing the country's fighter jets.

"The wind tunnel is intended to be used in the development of indigenous, rotary-wing and fixed-wing aircraft, especially the Turkish Fighter," a press release read Friday.

The tunnel, including three different sections – large, small and open – will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology measurement and sensing devices for advanced testing.

"With the integrated moving ground belt system, landing and take-off tests for aircraft will be carried out only in this tunnel in Turkey," it noted.

Temel Kotil, the state-run aviation company's CEO, said: "Our facility will be the only facility in Turkey in this field with the capability to allow aeroacoustics testing."

He said they are reaching an important stage of the National Combat Aircraft (MMU) project, which according to him is “a survival project” for the country. This aircraft is a fifth-generation indigenous stealth fighter jet and one of the country's long-awaited technology projects.

