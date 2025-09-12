Turkic nations convene in Kyrgyzstan for strategic security dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Security Council secretaries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member states gathered in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan for their fourth meeting, reinforcing efforts to strengthen regional cooperation on security and strategic coordination.

“Glad to participate and address the 4th Meeting of the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the Turkic states. In my remarks, I stressed the importance of strengthening security cooperation, fostering stability, and ensuring peace within the Turkic World,” OTS Secretary General Kubanychbek Omuraliev posted on X, News.Az reports.

“Grateful to the Kyrgyz side for hosting and to all delegations for their valuable contributions and dedicated efforts to advance regional security and cooperation,” he stated.

Azerbaijan was represented at the meeting by Ramil Usubov, Security Council Secretary.

News.Az