Turkic nations launch simplified customs corridor to boost trade, transport

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has announced the activation of the Agreement on the Establishment of a Simplified Customs Corridor.

The agreement is aimed at enhancing trade and transport connectivity among Turkic-speaking countries, News.Az reports, citing the OTS. Signed at the OTS Summit in Samarkand on November 11, 2022, the agreement officially came into force on November 29, 2024.The OTS statement, titled "A Step Forward for Stronger Trade Collaboration and Transport Connectivity," emphasized the initiative's objectives to streamline customs procedures, advance digital data exchange, and reduce transit times, further strengthening trade ties among member states.

