Turkish Ambassador: January 20 martyrs live forever in hearts of Turkic world

+ ↺ − 16 px

January 20 is the mourning day of brother Azerbaijan," said Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagchi, News.az reports.

"January 20 has a profound meaning for Azerbaijan. This date is the torch lit for freedom. Today is the date when the desire for freedom and independence began.

We believe that all martyrs live and will live forever in the hearts of the Turkish world," the ambassador said.

News.Az