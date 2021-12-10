Turkish ambassador, military attaché visit Joint Monitoring Center in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s ambassador Cahit Bagci, as well as the military attaché of the embassy, Brigadier General Zakaria Yalcin visited the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center in Aghdam district established under the agreement signed between Turkey and Russia on Nov. 11,.2020 to maintain the ceasefire in the liberated territories, according to the ambassador’s tweet.

Turkish officials were briefed on the activities of the center.

News.Az