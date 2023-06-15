Yandex metrika counter

Turkish ambassador visits Azerbaijan’s Shusha

Turkish Ambassador to Baku Cahit Bagchi has visited Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

"We are in Shusha, on the second anniversary of the historic Shusha Declaration, which brought our relations to the allied level. Long live the brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Türkiye!," the ambassador tweeted.

The Shusha Declaration on allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye was signed in the city of Shusha on June 15, 2021.


