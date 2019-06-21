Yandex metrika counter

Turkish and Azerbaijani presidents hold phone talks

On June 21, President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a phone call to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.

The presidents hailed the successful development of friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey in all areas, and expressed their confidence that bilateral ties will continue strengthening.

The presidents discussed prospects for bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest.

