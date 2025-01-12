Turkish and Russian Foreign Ministers Discuss Situation in Syria and Ukraine
Hakan Fidan (left) and Sergey Lavrov at a press conference following the talks Photo: Dmitry Dukhanin, Kommersant
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a telephone conversation.The information was confirmed by sources in the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, News.Az citing the Haber Global.
During the conversation, the parties discussed the situation in Syria and Ukraine, as well as energy security issues.