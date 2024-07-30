Turkish, Armenian delegations ‘reemphasize’ to continue normalization process ‘without any preconditions’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Delegations from Türkiye and Armenia on Tuesday “reemphasized” to continue the normalization process between their countries “without any preconditions,” according to Anadolu Agency.

“They reemphasized their agreement to continue the normalization process without any preconditions towards achieving the ultimate goal of full normalization between their respective countries,” said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.Serdar Kilic, Türkiye’s special representatives for the normalization process between the two countries, and Ruben Rubinyan, Armenian parliament's deputy speaker, held their fifth meeting at the Alican-Margara border crossing between Türkiye and Armenia.“They reconfirmed the agreements reached at their previous meetings,” the statement said.It added that the two sides agreed to evaluate the technical requirements to enable functioning of the Akyaka/Akhurik railroad border gate, in line with the regional developments as well as to simplify their mutual visa procedures for holders of diplomatic and official passports.Türkiye and Armenia commenced talks on normalizing their relations back in January 2022, with negotiations first held in the Russian capital Moscow.Since then, Ankara and Yerevan’s special envoys met three more times in the Austrian capital Vienna, with the last meeting held in July 2022.

News.Az