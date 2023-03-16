Turkish companies are actively involved in reconstruction process in liberated lands: Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We have started implementing the “Great Return” program to return former internally displaced persons to their homelands. Turkish companies are actively involved in many infrastructure projects as contractors in the reconstruction process,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States in Ankara, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted that contracts worth more than 3 billion USD had been signed with Turkish companies to date. He pointed out that the President of Türkiye had visited the liberated lands three times including Shusha, Fuzuli, Zangilan and Jabrayil.

President Ilham Aliyev also thanked President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the school being built by Uzbekistan and the creative center under construction by Kazakhstan in the liberated Fuzuli district.

News.Az