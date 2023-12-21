Turkish company to lead reconstruction of 5 small hydropower plants in Azerbaijan’s Lachin and Kalbajar

The Azerbaijan Investment Company (AIC) and Türkiye`s Demirören Holding will ink an agreement on the reconstruction of five small hydropower plants in the Kalbajar and Lachin districts, AIC Executive Director Ulvi Mansurov said on Thursday.

He was speaking at a panel session on “Investment opportunities in the Republic of Azerbaijan" held as a part of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum in Baku, News.Az reports.

Mansurov added that the AIC is currently involved in three more projects with Turkish companies.

