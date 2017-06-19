Turkish court sentences 2 Iraqis for links to Daesh

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Turkish court on Monday handed down a 15-month jail term to two Iraqi nationals for links to the Daesh terrorist group, a police source said, Anadolu reported.

Ukab Nuri Sayid and Sermed Muhammed Salih were convicted by the court, in northeast Samsun province, for helping Daesh, a police official said, speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Six other suspects were acquitted. They included Rami Faris Mufdhi Al-Karabili, Mustafa Kahta Ramazan El-Rawi, Kawakib Abdulrezzak Mahood Al-Rawi, Hammam Juma, Azeez Yaseen Azeez Al-Zaa and Yaseen Azeez Ahmed Al-Zaae.

The Iraqi nationals were arrested in Samsun in late November last year.

News.Az

