Turkish defense minister arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

Türkiye’s National Defense Minister Yasar Guler on Saturday arrived in Baku on an official visit, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

Minister Guler was welcomed by Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and other leadership of the Defense Ministry.

As part of the official visit, it is planned to discuss various aspects of military cooperation between the two countries, regional security and other issues of mutual interest.

