Turkey's defense minister, top military officials to visit Azerbaijan

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Chief of the General Staff, Army General Yasar Guler, commanders of the branches of the Armed Forces, and other high-ranking officers will arrive in Azerbaijan on August 12, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry informed.

Within the framework of the Distinguished Visitors Day of the Live-Fire Joint Large-Scale Tactical and Flight-Tactical Exercises of the Land Forces and the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, the Turkish large military delegation will observe the final episode of the first stage of the exercises.

News.Az