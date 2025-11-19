Turkish defense university delegation visits Baku

The Turkish guests first visited the graves of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and prominent ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honors, as well as the Alley of Martyrs and the Turkish Martyrs' Cemetery. The guests laid wreaths and flowers and paid tribute to their memory, News.Az reports, citing the ministry.

At the event held at the War Games Center of the Azerbaijan National Defense University, Major General Arif Hasanov delivered a speech and welcomed the guests on behalf of the university’s leadership.

Major General Hasanov noted that Azerbaijani–Turkish military cooperation is based on friendly, fraternal and allied relations, and highlighted the benefits the alliance brings to the development of military education in both countries. He also pointed to the positive results of military education reforms implemented within the Azerbaijan Army.

Professor Serdar Salman expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality. He emphasized the importance of mutual visits for the exchange of experience.

During the event, a briefing was presented on the history of the establishment of the National Defense University and its subordinate educational institutions, as well as their education system, training process and scientific activities.