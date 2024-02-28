Turkish deputy defense minster visits Azerbaijan Military Institute

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Turkish Deputy Minister of National Defense Şuay Alpay visited the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev of the Azerbaijan National Defense University.

The Turkish delegation is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

First, the monument to the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in front of the headquarters building of the Military Institute, and the Memorial complex erected in memory of the institute's servicemen who became Shehids in the Patriotic War were visited and roses were laid. The memory of the Great Leader and Shehids was honored.

The guests were briefed on the history and main activities of the military institute and informed about the work done in the field of military education and prospective plans between the two fraternal countries.

In the institute’s museum, the Turkish delegation got acquainted with a photo stand reflecting the Great Leader's life and political activities, as well as signed the Book of Remembrance.

The guests also inquired about the progress of the cadets' educational process.

At the event held in the assembly hall of the Military Institute, the memory of great leaders Heydar Aliyev and Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, as well as Shehids was honored with observing a minute of silence. The national anthems of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye were performed.

The speakers at the event highlighted the fight of our brave and fearless sons for freedom during the period of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the development of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations based on historical roots and brotherhood, the importance of these ties for the entire Turkic world, as well as the support provided by fraternal Türkiye to the internationally recognized territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

In the end, a photo was taken and the sides exchanged gifts.

News.Az