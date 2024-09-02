Turkish finance minister sees balanced growth composition in 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Monday the economy's growth composition is expected to be more balanced with less contribution from domestic demand this year, News.az reports citing Investing .

In a statement, Simsek also said leading indicators show rebalancing of economic growth continues in the third quarter, after Turkey announced 2.5% annual growth in the second quarter.

