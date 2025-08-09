Türkiye congratulates Azerbaijan on landmark achievements in Washington

Minister Hakan Fidan warmly congratulated Azerbaijan on the landmark achievements made during the recent meeting between Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders in Washington, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

Both ministers emphasized the critical importance of the agreement and Joint Declaration signed by the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders in the presence of the U.S. President, underscoring their role in ensuring peace and stability in the region. They noted that the initialing of the peace agreement, along with the joint appeal to dissolve the OSCE Minsk Process and its related structures, would significantly contribute to advancing the peace process. The foreign ministers expressed hope for the imminent adoption of a relevant decision by the OSCE.

The conversation also covered issues related to the Azerbaijan–Türkiye allied relations and cooperation within regional and international organizations.