Turkish forces neutralize eight terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria

Turkish Armed Forces have neutralized eight terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria, the country's Ministry of National Defense said.

The ministry said the Turkish army neutralized four PKK terrorists in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq and four PKK/YPG terrorists in the Euphrates Shield Operation area in northern Syria.It was noted that the operations would continue until there were no terrorists left in the region.

News.Az