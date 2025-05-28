Turkish foreign minister to visit Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay a visit to Ukraine on May 29-30 at the invitation of his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, diplomatic sources said.

Fidan is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal; and to hold bilateral meetings with high-level officials, including Sybiha as well as head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who headed the Ukrainian delegation in direct talks between Ukraine and Russia held in Istanbul on May 16, 2025, the sources added, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

During the meetings, the Turkish foreign minister is expected to discuss steps that can be taken to develop bilateral relations, notably on trade, energy, defense and security, as part of the cooperation established on the basis of the strategic partnership between Ankara and Kyiv.

Fidan will also reiterate Türkiye's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence.

He will also highlight the increasingly serious negative impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war, emphasizing the necessity of ending the war through diplomacy and the need to ensure a just and sustainable peace. To this end, Fidan is expected to express Türkiye's readiness to do its part, as it has done so far, and to host subsequent talks between Kyiv and Moscow in this regard.

He will voice Ankara's readiness to also play a role in the reconstruction of Ukraine and underscore the importance of ensuring navigation safety in the Black Sea.

Besides the bilateral ties, the meetings during the visit will also discuss regional and global issues.

The Turkish foreign minister is also expected to meet with the Crimean Tatar and Gagauz Turk compatriots, notably Crimean Tatar national leader and member of Ukrainian Parliament Mustafa Kirimoglu, and President of the Crimean Tatar National Assembly Refat Chubarov.

News.Az