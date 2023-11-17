Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on National Revival Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish Foreign Ministry congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of November 17 - National Revival Day, News.Az reports.

"Our Azerbaijani brothers, who defended their independence 35 years ago, have liberated their occupied lands in the same spirit. The flag raised in Baku on that day is now waving across the Azerbaijani sky. Congratulations to Azerbaijan on National Revival Day!" the ministry wrote on its page on X (Twitter).

Today, Azerbaijan marks National Revival Day.

Armenia began open warfare against Azerbaijan in the early days of 1988. Seeing Moscow's and, in particular, the USSR's leader, Mikhail Gorbachev's, indifference to these events, Armenians began widespread expulsion of Azerbaijanis from their native regions in Armenia on the orders of the Armenian government.

More than 200,000 Azerbaijanis were deported from Armenia and murdered by Armenians. The Armenian vandalism received no response from Gorbachev or the rest of the USSR leadership.

In early February 1988, Armenians carried out revolts in Azerbaijan's Karabakh area, even raising the prospect of annexing those lands to Armenia.

The people of Azerbaijan protested to the government. Slogans, photographs, and banners carried by Azerbaijani civilians demonstrated their faith to Moscow and local authorities at the time. But, after receiving no real response from Moscow or the then-government, people from all around the republic traveled to Baku and assembled on Azadlig Square (Lenin Square at the time), conducted meetings, and clearly showed their displeasure.

On November 17, 1988, Azerbaijani citizens began an indefinite rally in Azadlig Square against the USSR's anti-Azerbaijani policy. It was a true national liberation movement. The Soviet soldiers dispersed the nationwide gathering in early December. These events are recognized in Azerbaijan as the beginning of the national liberation movement and the primary element in achieving independence.

November 17 has been marked as the Day of National Revival since 1992.

News.Az