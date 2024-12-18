Turkish, French ministers discuss Syria and post-Assad transition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call on Wednesday with his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot to discuss the ongoing situation in Syria, according to diplomatic sources, News.az reports citing Anadolu agency .

The discussion focused on the latest developments in Syria, with Fidan stressing the importance of advancing the country's transition process in a peaceful and inclusive manner.Fidan also highlighted the need for the international community to offer support to the Syrian people during this critical period, according to the sources.Bashar Assad, who ruled Syria with an iron fist for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8 after anti-regime groups seized control of the capital Damascus. The takeover came after HTS fighters captured key cities in a swift offensive that lasted less than two weeks.

News.Az