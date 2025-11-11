Turkish, Georgian interior ministers discuss military plane crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya and his Georgian counterpart, Geka Geladze, have discussed Tuesday’s crash of a Turkish Air Force C-130 military transport aircraft on Georgian territory.

According to the Turkish Interior Ministry, Geladze extended condolences to the Turkish people and said he was heading to the area where search and rescue operations are underway, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The Turkish Presidential Administration has urged media outlets to rely only on information released by official government authorities while covering the incident.

