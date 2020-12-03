Yandex metrika counter

Turkish, Iranian leaders discuss Karabakh issue over phone

  • Politics
  • Share
Turkish, Iranian leaders discuss Karabakh issue over phone

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani discussed steps to improve Turkey-Iran ties in a phone call Thursday.

The two leaders also discussed regional issues, according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.

In a phone talk with Rouhani, Erdoğan said the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has entered a new phase, where actions that can damage Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be avoided.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      