Turkish, Iranian leaders discuss Karabakh issue over phone
- 03 Dec 2020 22:13
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 155373
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/turkish-iranian-presidents-discussed-karabakh-issue-over-phone Copied
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani discussed steps to improve Turkey-Iran ties in a phone call Thursday.
The two leaders also discussed regional issues, according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.
In a phone talk with Rouhani, Erdoğan said the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has entered a new phase, where actions that can damage Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be avoided.