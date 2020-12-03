Turkish, Iranian leaders discuss Karabakh issue over phone

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani discussed steps to improve Turkey-Iran ties in a phone call Thursday.

The two leaders also discussed regional issues, according to Turkey's Communications Directorate.

In a phone talk with Rouhani, Erdoğan said the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has entered a new phase, where actions that can damage Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be avoided.

News.Az