Turkish jets hit PKK targets in northern Iraq

Turkish jets destroyed ammunition depots and shelters of the PKK terror group in northern Iraq, Anadolu Agency cited the Defense Ministry as saying on Wednesday.

On Twitter, the ministry said that the airstrikes destroyed the PKK targets in the Metina, Hakurk and Zap regions.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.

