Turkish journalist emphasizes importance of upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish Haber 7 news portal has published an article highlighting the importance of the snap presidential election to be held in Azerbaijan on February 7, News.Az reports citing the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

Journalist Hasan Ozturk, who is the author of the article, stated that he witnessed how the political atmosphere in Azerbaijan changed after the liberation of the occupied territories.

“Intensive work is underway in the liberated Karabakh in the fields of construction, settlement, and employment. Azerbaijan has moved the presidential election a year ahead in such an atmosphere,” he added.

News.Az