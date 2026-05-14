Tehran accuses US of using ‘coercion’ to gain support for anti-Iran resolution

Tehran accuses US of using ‘coercion’ to gain support for anti-Iran resolution

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Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations has accused the United States of using “coercion” to secure backing for what it described as a politically motivated draft resolution targeting Iran’s activities in the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, the mission condemned as “absurd and deceptive” what it said was a US attempt to present the number of co-sponsors of the draft resolution as evidence of broad international support and of Iran’s alleged isolation, News.Az reports, citing Iran’s English-language Press TV.

“No number of coerced co-sponsorships can legitimise Washington’s ongoing internationally wrongful acts against Iran, including maritime blockades, attacks on and illegal seizure of Iranian commercial vessels, and hostage-taking of their crews in a manner resembling piracy,” it said.

It added: “Everyone knows that many members joined the draft resolution under political pressure, coercion, and even threats.”

The mission further said US claims of broad support for the draft resolution were an attempt to manufacture legitimacy for predetermined political objectives, undermine the credibility of the UN Security Council, and provide political cover for unlawful actions.

News.Az