Turkish lawmaker praises Azerbaijan’s key role in regional stability

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan plays a crucial role in regional stability, Abdulkadir Emin Önen, a member of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, said on Wednesday.

He made the remarks at the 15th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) in Baku, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

"The liberation of its territories from nearly 30 years of unfair occupation and the restoration of its territorial integrity is a significant step not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire region. Great progress has been made in reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories," the Turkish lawmaker noted.

“Achieving a fair result in the peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia will strengthen the stability and prosperity not only of the two countries but also of the entire region. Türkiye has always been and will always stand by Azerbaijan,” he emphasized.

Highlighting Asia's rich cultural diversity, stretching from West to East and from South to North, the Turkish MP stressed that although the continent is the largest and earliest homeland of humanity, it cannot fully realize its potential due to certain challenges.

Stressing the importance of joint efforts to convert Asia's existing wealth into prosperity, Abdulkadir Emin Önen added: “It is possible to reach higher stages of development through interaction and solidarity. For this purpose, it is essential to establish multidimensional and advanced cooperation mechanisms.”

"Strengthening bilateral ties is crucial, but multilateral cooperation is of even greater importance. Reinforcing multilateral cooperation is essential for long-term peace, stability, and development in the region," the Turkish MP concluded.

News.Az