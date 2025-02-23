Turkish leader offers to mediate Ukraine negotiations to French counterpart

Turkish President Erdogan told French President Macron that Ankara is ready to mediate Ukraine peace talks, his office said, News.Az reports.

"President Erdogan had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. Our President stated that Türkiye continues to make efforts to end the war between Russia and Ukraine and ensure a just and lasting peace. As a country that has been able to bring the warring parties to the negotiating table several times, it can contribute to peace negotiations, including holding them. He also pointed out that it is important to initiate a negotiation process involving both sides of the conflict," the statement said.