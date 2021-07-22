Turkish leader, outgoing Iranian president talk bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a Wednesday telephone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed bilateral relations and regional developments with Hassan Rouhani, his Iranian counterpart, now in his final days in office, Anadolu Agency reported.

The leaders exchanged greetings for the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, said Turkey’s Communications Directorate.

Erdogan told Rouhani that he believes Ankara will continue to enjoy high-level cooperation and close dialogue with the new administration in Tehran, as they had with Rouhani.

Rouhani, who has served two terms as Iran’s president since 2013, is set to pass the presidential torch to conservative Ebrahim Raeisi on Aug. 3.

Raeisi won the post in elections this June, with Rouhani not running, as Iran’s presidents are limited to two terms.

News.Az