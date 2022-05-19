Turkish minister of agriculture and forestry to visit Azerbaijan’s Karabakh

Turkish minister of agriculture and forestry to visit Azerbaijan’s Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirisci will make a trip to Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from the Armenian occupation.

Speaking to journalists in Baku on Thursday, the minister said his trip to liberated Karabakh will be the culmination of his visit to Azerbaijan, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

“We will visit Karabakh and share all our experiences in the agricultural sector,” he added.

Kirisci noted that great work is being done to ensure the further development of both Turkiye and Azerbaijan.

News.Az