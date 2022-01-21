Turkish official visits Azerbaijani pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop and Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Bekir Pakdemirli visited Azerbaijan’s pavilion organized by the Heydar Aliyev Center at the Expo 2020 Dubai, News.Az reports.

“It is a great honor for me to be a guest at Azerbaijan’s pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai,” Sentop wrote in a memorial book after viewing the pavilion. “I hope this will help popularize Azerbaijan’s pavilion and establish trade relations.”

In turn, Pakdemirli also reviewed the exhibits showcased in the pavilion.

“I am glad to see that fraternal Azerbaijan demonstrates its culture, history and products in the best way,” the minister said. “I hope that the pavilion will help popularize Azerbaijan, establish and strengthen trade ties.”

News.Az