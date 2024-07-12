Turkish President calls for unity against terrorism at NATO summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed hope for positive outcomes from the recent summit NATO leaders' summit in Washington, DC, marking NATO's 75th anniversary, News.Az reports citing TRT World.

Turkish President Erdogan affirmed that Nato allies uphold international law amidst the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war, which has persisted for nearly two and a half years, he said on X on Friday."Türkiye has been working intensively since day one to bring an end to this war, the devastating effects of which we all feel together and which threatens our collective security," he said.President Erdogan highlighted alliance's in-depth discussions on defence issues during the summit's first session and and criticised existing barriers and restrictions in defence trade between NATO allies. He reiterated Türkiye's sensitivities and expectations on this matter.Addressing the fight against terrorism, Erdogan called on NATO allies to show solidarity and condemned the relations some Nato members have with terrorist organisations such as the PYD-YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK."We cannot accept the distorted relationship that some of our allies have established with the PYD-YPG, the Syrian extension of the PKK terrorist organization," he stated. He urged a shift away from policies harming NATO's unity and integrity.Erdogan also drew attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories, criticising Israel's actions and its partnership with NATO."Türkiye will not approve any NATO cooperation with Israel until a comprehensive and lasting peace is achieved in the Palestinian territories," he said.The Turkish President called on the international community to support a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders."As Türkiye, we are ready to take all necessary initiatives, including acting as a guarantor, to first declare a ceasefire and then secure a lasting peace," he said."I call on all our allies to increase pressure on the Netanyahu government to ensure a ceasefire and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, who have been tested by nine months of starvation," he added.President Erdogan expressed gratitude to NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg for his efforts in maintaining the alliance's unity and solidarity since 2014. He also extended his best wishes to former Dutch Prime Minister and new NATO Secretary-General, Mark Rutte, in his challenging new role."I wish Mr Rutte success in his challenging new role. I trust that he will safeguard the interests and sensitivities of our allies," Erdogan stated.During the summit, Erdogan held bilateral meetings with leaders from Hungary, Greece, Italy, Germany, Ukraine, France, and the United Kingdom, as well as informal talks with leaders from Sweden, Finland, Slovenia, Slovakia, the United States, Spain, Iceland, Poland, Romania, Estonia, the Netherlands, and the European Council.

