Turkish president cuts ribbon on landmark Turkevi Center in New York

+ ↺ − 16 px

Calling the landmark building "a masterpiece," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has officially inaugurated the Turkevi Center, or Turkish House, in New York City, Anadolu Agency reports.

Speaking at its opening ceremony, Erdogan said the Turkevi Center will stand as a reflection of Turkey's place on the world stage ahead of the 100th anniversary of the Turkish Republic, in 2023.

"We are proud" of the new center, said the president.

Among the distinguished guests who attended the ceremony at 821 First Avenue in Manhattan – a stone’s throw from UN headquarters – was Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary-general.

Calling it an "enormous pleasure" to attend the inauguration of the new Turkevi Center, Guterres went on to laud Turkey’s unmatched record in hosting and helping refugees.

"I am personally familiar with the enormous generosity of Turkey and Turkish host communities towards refugees," said Guterres, adding: “I offer my sincere appreciation for your support to people in need of protection.”

The landmark 36-story skyscraper houses the UN permanent mission of Turkey as well as the Turkish Consulate General.

The building, which features traditional Turkish architectural motifs, especially from the Seljuk Empire of a millennium ago, rises to the sky in the shape of a tulip and can be seen from downtown Manhattan, the East River, and Long Island.

It was designed as a symbolic skyscraper that will add to the skyline of New York, one of the world’s most iconic cities, and reflect Turkish culture, history, and diversity.

News.Az