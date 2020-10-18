Yandex metrika counter

Turkish President Erdogan congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan extended congratulations on the occasion of October 18 – Azerbaijan’s Independence Day.

"I congratulate Azerbaijan, our dear brother, dear friend, on the occasion of October 18 - Independence Day. We will continue to support Azerbaijan in all spheres and together with our brothers in the struggle for the Motherland, adhering to the idea of "One Nation, Two States", the Turkish leader wrote on his official Twitter page.


