Turkish President Erdogan unveils new Cabinet

Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday unveiled Türkiye's new Cabinet at the Cankaya Palace in the capital Ankara after he was sworn in as president in parliament, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Here are the members of the new Cabinet:

Justice Minister: Yilmaz Tunc

Family and Social Services Minister: Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas

Labor and Social Security Minister: Vedat Isikhan

Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Minister: Mehmet Ozhaseki

Foreign Minister: Hakan Fidan

Energy and Natural Resources Minister: Alparslan Bayraktar

Youth and Sports Minister: Osman Askin Bak

Treasury and Finance Minister: Mehmet Simsek

Interior Minister: Ali Yerlikaya

Culture and Tourism Minister: Mehmet Nuri Ersoy

National Education Minister: Yusuf Tekin

National Defense Minister: Yasar Guler

Health Minister: Fahrettin Koca

Industry and Technology Minister: Mehmet Fatih Kacir

Agriculture and Forestry Minister: Ibrahim Yumakli

Trade Minister: Omer Bolat

Transport and Infrastructure Minister: Abdulkadir Uraloglu

Erdogan also announced that Cevdet Yilmaz is his pick for vice president.

Türkiye went to the polls on May 28 for a presidential runoff after no candidate secured more than 50% of the vote needed for an outright victory in the first round on May 14.

Erdogan won the race with 52.18% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu got 47.82%, according to official results.

Also on May 13, the Justice and Development (AK) Party, chaired by Erdogan, emerged as the top party in parliament, securing a total of 268 seats.

In addition to the AK Party, its People’s Alliance partners the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) won 50 seats and New Welfare Party (YRP) won five, securing a combined majority of 323 seats out of the total 600 in parliament.

With 169 deputies, the Republican People's Party (CHP), along with its coalition partner, the Good (IYI) Party, got a total of 212 seats in parliament, representing the main opposition Nation's Alliance.

Parliament's remaining 65 seats were won by the Labor and Freedom Alliance, made up of the Green Left Party with 61 seats and the Türkiye Labor Party (TIP) with four.

News.Az