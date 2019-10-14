Turkish President gratitudes Azerbaijan for support to the Peace Spring op

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Receb Tayyib Erdogan has expressed gratitudes Azerbaijan for support to the Peace Spring op in Syria, APA reports.

Speaking at the Turkish Business Council meeting in Baku, the Turkish President expressed his gratitude to each of the countries that have been with Turkey for the first time since beginning of Operation.

"We know that the Turkish world is with us and all our brothers are praying for Turkey," the Turkish President said.

News.Az

