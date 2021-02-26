Turkish president honors Khojaly genocide victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

Releasing a Twitter message, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he wanted to honor with gratitude and mercy the memory of Azerbaijanis who were brutally murdered in Khoajly 29 years ago.

"On the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly Massacre, we will not forget its pain over the years and will experience its sadness over and over again; I remember with mercy our 613 Azerbaijani brothers and sisters who were mercilessly murdered, regardless of women, children or elderly people, and I express my condolences to the friendly and brotherly Azerbaijani people. We are one nation, two states. We, as Turkey, will continue to support the just struggle of Azerbaijan as Turkey," he wrote.

News.Az