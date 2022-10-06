Turkish president meets with Armenian prime minister in Prague

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday held a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Prague, News.Az reports.

The closed-door meeting took place on the sidelines of the first European Political Community summit at the Prague Castle. No other information was released on the meeting.

Earlier, Erdogan, Pashinyan, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev had a brief conversation at the foyer ahead of the summit of the pan-European leaders' platform to discuss common challenges.

News.Az