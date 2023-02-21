Turkish president meets with Azerbaijani volunteers in quake-affected Kahramanmaras (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met with Azerbaijani volunteers, who arrived in the brotherly country to provide assistance to the survivors of the earthquake in Kahramanmaras city, the Azerbaijan Youth Foundation told News.Az.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan thanked the Azerbaijani volunteers who joined the activities to help the victims affected by the earthquake.

Azerbaijani volunteers, in turn, offered their condolences to the Turkish President.

News.Az