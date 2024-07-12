Turkish president says work started to revitalize Black Sea grain deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Thursday that work has begun to revitalize the Black Sea Grain Initiative, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan and Zelenskyy met on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Washington to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war and regional and global issues.Türkiye continues its efforts to end the conflict that began in February 2022 with a just peace, Erdogan told Zelenskyy during a closed-door meeting.Erdogan said Ankara is ready for any initiative, including mediation, to lay the groundwork for peace.Zelenskyy said he had a "productive meeting" with Erdogan and appreciated his "unwavering support" for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

News.Az